Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$201.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$180.00 to C$201.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRI. Bank of America lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$185.29.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$200.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,931. The company has a market cap of C$91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$151.86 and a twelve month high of C$205.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$180.44.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 33.14%. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.8944324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. Insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

