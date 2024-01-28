Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

Shares of Three Sixty Solar stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.12. The company had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.22. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 1.00.

Get Three Sixty Solar alerts:

About Three Sixty Solar

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Three Sixty Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Three Sixty Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.