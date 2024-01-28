Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
Shares of Three Sixty Solar stock traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.12. The company had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.22. Three Sixty Solar has a 52-week low of 0.09 and a 52-week high of 1.00.
About Three Sixty Solar
