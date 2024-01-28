Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is Brooktree Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for 6.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 1.13% of Thryv worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Thryv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thryv by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Thryv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thryv

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 2,500 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,822.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Thryv had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THRY

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.