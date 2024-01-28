thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,551.0 days.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THYKF opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37. thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co KGaA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants in Germany, Italy, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers green hydrogen, chlor- alkali, and hydrochloric acid solutions. It serves chemical and steel industries, as well as refineries.

