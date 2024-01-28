Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.50.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
