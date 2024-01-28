Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$16.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LCFS

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

TSE LCFS remained flat at C$7.75 on Friday. 8,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342. The stock has a market capitalization of C$269.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of C$6.52 and a 12 month high of C$11.67.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.