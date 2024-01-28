Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE TF opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 145.00. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7497371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

