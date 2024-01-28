Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 15th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Timbercreek Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE TF opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 145.00. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7497371 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on TF
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.