Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $227.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,732. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

