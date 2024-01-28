Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 14,496 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 725% compared to the average volume of 1,757 put options.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 611.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Huntsman from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

