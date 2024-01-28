Tradewinds LLC. Acquires 2,993 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.3% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after buying an additional 208,026 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,822,720. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

