Tradewinds LLC. Has $1.22 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

DUK opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.