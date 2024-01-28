Tradewinds LLC. Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $223.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.59 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $224.69.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

