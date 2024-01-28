Tradewinds LLC. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 2.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.0 %

CL stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

