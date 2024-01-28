Tradewinds LLC. Invests $219,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 731 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $394.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $396.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

