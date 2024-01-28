Tradewinds LLC. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tradewinds LLC. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $164.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

