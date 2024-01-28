Tradewinds LLC. Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.