Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as high as C$4.52. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 566,101 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$952.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$252.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.87 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5788752 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.33 per share, with a total value of C$64,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

