Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Raised to $68.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of TFIN stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 177,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,565. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $75,019,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $59,441,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

