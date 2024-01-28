Truist Financial Increases Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $72.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,340. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

