Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Turning Point Brands worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.32. 82,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,466. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $445.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 40.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen Usher sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,491 shares in the company, valued at $108,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

