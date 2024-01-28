Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.99. 1,844,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,099. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

