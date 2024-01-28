Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $65.52. 13,099,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,894,110. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

