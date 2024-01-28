UBS Group Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $60.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

