UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $103.64 and a 52-week high of $205.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $227,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,890.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Mitchell Rock bought 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $227,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,890.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in UFP Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UFP Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 112.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

