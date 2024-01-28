UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
UFP Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of UFPT opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.48. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $103.64 and a 52-week high of $205.08.
UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.78 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in UFP Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in UFP Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 112.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.
