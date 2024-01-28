UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,205 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 179.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 715,688 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 459,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 22.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,090,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,662,000 after buying an additional 202,261 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 23.6% in the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 205,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $22.74 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

