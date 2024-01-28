Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,792 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $48,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $493.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

