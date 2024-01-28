Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.28 and a 200 day moving average of $222.50. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

