Uniswap Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00014082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and approximately $55.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00159580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.01424026 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 923 active market(s) with $52,352,020.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

