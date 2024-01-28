United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 925.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 132.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup cut their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

