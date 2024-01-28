United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

