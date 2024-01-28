United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $718.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $510.00 to $718.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $542.31.

Get United Rentals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Down 3.2 %

URI traded down $20.89 on Friday, reaching $630.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $658.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.94 and its 200 day moving average is $481.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.