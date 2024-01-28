UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $9.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,212,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

