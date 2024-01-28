Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Unity Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of UNTY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.68. 7,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $298.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.
Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp
In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp
About Unity Bancorp
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unity Bancorp
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.