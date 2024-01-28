Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of UNTY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.68. 7,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $298.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,763.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

