Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) PT Raised to $17.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

UTI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

