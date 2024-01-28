Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 2,307,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,592,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UEC. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.