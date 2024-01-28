USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USCB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in USCB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Price Performance

USCB Financial stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.41.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Equities analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

