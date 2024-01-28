V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in V.F. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 943,280 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

