Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VALU
Institutional Trading of Value Line
Value Line Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The company has a market capitalization of $416.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%.
Value Line Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.89%.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Value Line
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.