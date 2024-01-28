Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 393.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Value Line by 72.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120. The company has a market capitalization of $416.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. Value Line has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.89%.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

