VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is Sfmg LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sfmg LLC owned 0.46% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $44,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

