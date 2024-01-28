VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Up 37.2% in January

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

VanEck Retail ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTH stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.27 and a 200 day moving average of $177.58. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $152.26 and a 12-month high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $176.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88.

VanEck Retail ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $2.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Retail ETF

About VanEck Retail ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $152,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

