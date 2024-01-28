Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $294.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $309.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

