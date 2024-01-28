Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,453,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.25. 82,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.47. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

