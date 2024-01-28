Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.06. 1,042,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,002. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $173.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.