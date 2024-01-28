Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Raised by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 993,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,929 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

