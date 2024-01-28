Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $40.16. 7,775,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,670,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.