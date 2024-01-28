Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Hudock Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Hudock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

