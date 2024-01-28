Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 358,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,485. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $58.57 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

