Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 505,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

