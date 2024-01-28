Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $79.16. 2,030,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,467. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $82.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4012 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

