Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $70.36.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.