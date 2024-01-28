Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $70.36.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $12.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.