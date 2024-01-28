Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Holdings Trimmed by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,049 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up about 4.9% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,557,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,367 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $263.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.